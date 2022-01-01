Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,578,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,203,000 after purchasing an additional 240,093 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,576,000 after purchasing an additional 201,622 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.