Daimler AG (DMLRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 4.4667 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Daimler’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Shares of DMLRY stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. Daimler has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.
About Daimler
