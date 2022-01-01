Daimler AG (DMLRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 4.4667 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Daimler’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Shares of DMLRY stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. Daimler has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87.

Get Daimler alerts:

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.