Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 311 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV opened at $255.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.61.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,152 shares of company stock worth $10,164,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.