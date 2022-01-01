Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 209 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $649.89.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $706.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $618.46. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

