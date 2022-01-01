Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 1,243 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,783,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $66.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,165 shares of company stock worth $6,202,131. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

