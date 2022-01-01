Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $909,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after buying an additional 1,153,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $90.98 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

