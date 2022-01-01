Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 47.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $250.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $251.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.30.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

