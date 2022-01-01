Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.21 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 225,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Northern Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.54. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

