Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dover by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Dover by 116,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dover by 126.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Dover by 6.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOV stock opened at $181.60 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $182.96. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.42 and a 200 day moving average of $166.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

