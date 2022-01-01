Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 7,000 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after buying an additional 530,696 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 12,279.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 359,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,692,000 after buying an additional 356,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after buying an additional 341,783 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 29.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,343,000 after buying an additional 208,856 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,781,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average of $133.81. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.90 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

