DA Davidson Boosts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,100.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,951.65.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,096.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,912.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,708.67. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

