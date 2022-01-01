D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Datadog by 12.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after buying an additional 385,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC increased its position in Datadog by 3.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $1,092,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $45,149,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,595,109 shares of company stock valued at $438,320,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $178.11 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,272.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.83.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

