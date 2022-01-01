CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.34

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.34 and last traded at $87.34, with a volume of 853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.01.

The company has a market cap of $883.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,067.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $144.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $2.93 per share. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29,300.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,690 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

