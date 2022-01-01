CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target Cut to $10.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CURI. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CURI opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.54. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

