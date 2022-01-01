Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 6,134 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after acquiring an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK opened at $161.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average is $171.78. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $142.63 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.