Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 422 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $5,685,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $208.47 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.31 and its 200 day moving average is $197.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.