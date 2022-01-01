Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Yum! Brands by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 290,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 144,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $138.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average is $126.50. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

