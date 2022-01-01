Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $787,000 Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 31,194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after acquiring an additional 831,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after acquiring an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 428,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5,331.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 323,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 317,372 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

