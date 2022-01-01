Cullen Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Denny’s worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

DENN stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.69. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

