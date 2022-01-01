Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,769 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Crane by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Crane by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crane by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Crane by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Crane by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Shares of CR opened at $101.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

