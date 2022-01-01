Cullen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $201.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.28. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

