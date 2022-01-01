Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 174.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTT opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

