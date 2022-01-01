Cullen Capital Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $167.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average of $161.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.78 and a 52 week high of $169.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

