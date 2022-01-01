Cullen Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,072,879,000 after buying an additional 1,497,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,287,000 after purchasing an additional 570,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940,377 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

