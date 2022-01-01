Cullen Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,477,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $129,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 937.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,878,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,850,000 after purchasing an additional 334,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 163,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

NYSE:RY opened at $106.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

