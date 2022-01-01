Cullen Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

