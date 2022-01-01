Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,803,017,000 after acquiring an additional 475,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,238,000 after buying an additional 457,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after buying an additional 658,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,434,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $208.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

