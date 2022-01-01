Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CROMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of CROMF stock remained flat at $$14.07 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

