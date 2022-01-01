Critical Survey: Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN)

Chineseinvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chineseinvestors.com and Creative Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chineseinvestors.com N/A N/A N/A Creative Learning 12.90% -22.18% 25.50%

14.3% of Creative Learning shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Creative Learning shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Chineseinvestors.com has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Learning has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chineseinvestors.com and Creative Learning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chineseinvestors.com $6.48 million 0.00 -$10.19 million N/A N/A Creative Learning $3.04 million 0.71 $620,000.00 N/A N/A

Creative Learning has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chineseinvestors.com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Chineseinvestors.com and Creative Learning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chineseinvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Creative Learning beats Chineseinvestors.com on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chineseinvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Chinese language web-based real-time financial information. Its services include real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets; support services; consultancy services to smaller private companies considering becoming a public company and advertising and public relation related support services. The company was founded by Wei Wang on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in San Gabriel, CA.

Creative Learning Company Profile

Creative Learning Corp. offers educational and enrichment programs to children through its franchisees. The firm provides programs designed to enhance students problem solving and critical thinking skills. It offers Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises. The company was founded by Michelle Cote on March 8, 2006 and is headquartered in St. Augustin, FL.

