Critical Analysis: OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Nephros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $171.72 million 3.65 -$14.92 million ($0.15) -57.93 Nephros $8.56 million 7.05 -$4.77 million ($0.38) -15.53

Nephros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OraSure Technologies. OraSure Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nephros, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies -4.61% -2.70% -2.35% Nephros -37.14% -24.12% -20.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OraSure Technologies and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00

OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 82.20%. Nephros has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 134.46%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than OraSure Technologies.

Summary

Nephros beats OraSure Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices. The DNAG segment produces specimen collection kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. The company was founded by Michael J. Gausling in May 2000 in and is headquartered in Bethlehem, PA.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment comprises of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.