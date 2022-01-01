CRDT (CRDT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $843,400.00

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, CRDT has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CRDT coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CRDT has a total market cap of $18,296.89 and approximately $843,400.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CRDT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00042286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007007 BTC.

CRDT Profile

CRDT (CRYPTO:CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. CRDT’s official website is crdt.io . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

Buying and Selling CRDT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.