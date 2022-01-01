Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $563.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $529.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

