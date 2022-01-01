CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $169.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $173.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.