Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Shares Up 0.8%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.54. 27,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 57,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

About Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

