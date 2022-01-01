Core Alternative Capital Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of KO opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $59.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

