Core Alternative Capital Buys 9,589 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.