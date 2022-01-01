Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 335.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.29.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $566.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.64. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

