Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in KLA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in KLA by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in KLA by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.35.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $430.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.55. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $255.55 and a 12 month high of $442.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

