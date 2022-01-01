Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 756 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.74.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $391.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

