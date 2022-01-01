Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $115.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.