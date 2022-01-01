Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Buys 65 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $595.20 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $372.45 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $586.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.