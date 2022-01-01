Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Acquires 251 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $49.99 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

