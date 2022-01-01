Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Acquires 138 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $154.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.26 and its 200 day moving average is $170.26. The company has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 142.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

