Contrasting Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) & Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Onto Innovation has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Onto Innovation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 31,123.42 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Onto Innovation $556.50 million 8.96 $31.02 million $2.33 43.45

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Onto Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28% Onto Innovation 16.08% 12.66% 10.88%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Onto Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Onto Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mirion Technologies and Onto Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Onto Innovation 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.72%. Onto Innovation has a consensus target price of $101.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.02%. Given Mirion Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Onto Innovation.

Summary

Onto Innovation beats Mirion Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirion Technologies

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc. engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

