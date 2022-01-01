Contrasting Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:VMM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Apollo Investment and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Apollo Investment pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Apollo Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Investment and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $216.75 million 3.80 $111.86 million $2.04 6.27 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Investment and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment 63.83% 9.72% 3.86% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Apollo Investment beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”). In addition, for tax purposes we have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (”RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (”the Code”). Our investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. We invest in various forms of debt investments including senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. From time to time, we may also invest in the securities of public companies. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in subordinated debt, sometimes referred to as mezzanine debt, and senior secured loans of private middle-market companies that, in the case of senior secured loans, generally are not broadly syndicated and whose aggregate tranche size is typically less than $300 million. From time to time, our portfolio also includes equi

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index. The fund was previously known as Voyageur Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. was formed in 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

