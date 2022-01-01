Contrasting Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95% Hingham Institution for Savings 53.81% 17.50% 1.86%

16.0% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Affinity Bancshares and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Hingham Institution for Savings’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.23 $3.09 million N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings $115.55 million 7.74 $50.77 million $30.87 13.60

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Affinity Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

