Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Buys $133,695.12 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 14,088 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $133,695.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $249.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

