Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) & Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands 7.96% 14.51% 7.06% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Constellation Brands and Pernod Ricard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.36 billion 5.05 $2.00 billion $3.77 66.57 Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 6.11 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Constellation Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pernod Ricard.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Constellation Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Constellation Brands and Pernod Ricard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 7 12 1 2.70 Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Constellation Brands presently has a consensus target price of $260.86, indicating a potential upside of 3.94%. Given Constellation Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Constellation Brands is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Risk and Volatility

Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Constellation Brands pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Constellation Brands has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Pernod Ricard on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points. The Corporate Operations and Other segment comprises costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations, and information technology. The Canopy segment consists of canopy equity method Investments. The company was founded by Marvin Sands in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, NY.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others.

