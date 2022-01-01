Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,066,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $207.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.93.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.