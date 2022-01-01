Conning Inc. Sells 409 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $159.77 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

